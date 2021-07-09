Manu García renews with Sporting before leaving on loan to Alavés

The fourth Basque reinforcement

Sporting de Gijón midfielder Manu García will play for Alavés next season on loan, although the player extends his contract with the Gijón team for another season until 2025.

Manu García’s contract with Sporting includes a clause by which the player could abandon the rojiblanca discipline as transferred to a higher category team such as the present case with Alavés, which he will join immediately.

Manu García will be owned by Sporting until June 2025

This clause means that the player automatically renews one more season, so Manu García will be owned by Sporting until June 2025.

During the two seasons he has played for the LaLiga SmartBank team, he played 75 games in the League and one in the Copa del Rey and was a regular starter in the U21 team and even made his senior debut against Lithuania last June.

