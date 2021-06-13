Manu García, possible fracture in the nose

Manu Garcia, international midfielder for Real Sporting de Gijón, will undergo tests to find out the extent of the blow suffered to the face in the match against Lithuania in the Butarque stadium, with possible fracture of the bones of the nose. In his debut as an absolute international, Manu García received a fortuitous blow to the nose that prevented him from ending the match.

With bleeding and accompanied by doctors, he had to leave the Butarque lawn after 53 minutes and leave his place in the team to Antonio Blanco. “Manu García has a tremendous blow to the nose and it is possible that it is broken. He is fine, but they are going to carry out tests,” said coach Luis de la Fuente at a press conference.