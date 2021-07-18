Manu Erena or how to be a ‘bestseller’ at 16

The young writer Manu Erena posing with his book. (Photo: MANU ERENA)

“Would you read my book knowing only the back cover?” Manu Erena asked his TikTok followers. And boom, with the poetry book Consequences of saying I love you (Plan B) it has become one of the editorial surprises of the year, reaching number 1 in sales on Amazon and selling 20,000 copies in three months. And the main data is missing: he is 16 years old.

The achievement is great but he lives it with humility. “I did not have many followers but I was excited to say that I had a book,” he explains to El HuffPost. “The platform made it viral and thanks to that I reached a larger audience and people started buying it.”

Erena, born in Torredonjimeno (Jaén) in 2005, began to write “seriously” a couple of years ago: “Since I was little I have always liked to write all kinds of stories, for school competitions or simply to enjoy”. His is poetry and he has not ventured into other genres: “I wish I knew.”

“In ESO, which is a stage in which you get to know yourself and experience a lot of emotional changes, I started to really like reading books like those by Miss Bebi, Offreds, of this style, of poetic prose. I went from reading them to writing my own poems, counting the things that I couldn’t get out of my head, ”he says.

Erena, who will start 1st year of Baccalaureate in September – “I’m going to try to go for the artistic and if not, for Social”, she clarifies -, she writes every time the body asks her: “From the exchanges of class or fleeting ideas that They light me up in the middle of class at night. It is true that if I am in exam time or in the middle of the course I do not have the same time as when we have been confined or now in summer, but you always take time out of what you like ”.

The Language has been easy for him since he was a child and although he does not like the syntactic analysis, he gets good marks. He still doesn’t know what he wants to dedicate himself to in the future, but he senses that it will be something related “to art or letters.”

The young man has just launched a special edition of the book with unpublished poems and illustrations, but he remembers that the first was in October 2020 and that he self-published it with a small publisher. “As a result of the fact that it went viral in March of this year, they spoke to me from various publishers.”

According to his account, 99% of the comments he has received about his work “have been very positive and, if not, I have used them to learn for the next one, if there is one.” He, for now, continues to write, and very wrapped up in his surroundings.

He has had the support of his family from the beginning. “My friends were my muses, when I didn’t write the poems about myself, maybe they were about them. They have been like my coaches ”, he adds. Regarding whether he is more involved in being a poet, he answers with a laugh: “It is obvious that he is not.”

Apart from his own experiences and his surroundings, his inspiration does not stop there: “There is also a poem towards my grandparents. I also like to talk about any social injustice ”. In addition, among his literary references are “Offreds, Rebeca Stones, or the book of poetry and illustrations by the singer Aitana Ocaña.”

He chose the title when he saw that everything written had a meaning: “There are poems about love, heartbreak, self-love, friendship, goodbyes. But everything I think had something in common, which could be perfectly a consequence of saying I love you, be it positive or negative. The title is linked to the three parts it has: getting damaged, finding oneself and being cured ”.

And how does someone so young come to such profound conclusions? Part of his formula is that any reader can connect with what he tells: “Apart from the fact that I think about things a lot, if someone reads the book I think they can feel identified and take it to their ground. My grandmother, for example, says that she has felt represented with many of the poems ”.

While he has come to the fore for his achievements, other young people have recently done so for the macro outbreak in Mallorca. He emphasizes that it is a “very complicated” issue because “we have been in a pandemic for a long time and we are desperate for it to end. I think that we must always remember, regardless of how each one behaves, that things are progressing and we have to move forward with the measures that they put us. We must neither stay stagnant nor think that everything is over and do things as if they had no consequences ”.

“I think we cannot blame a generation or an age range. I think there are always certain people who do it well and there will always be people who take their foot off the plate a little, ”he says.

Regarding his own future and that of his generation in Torredonjimeno, a town that does not reach 14,000 inhabitants, he is optimistic. Although “it depends on each person”, he does hope “that a good future holds for all of us”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

