Manu Dibango, jazz saxophonist loses his life due to Coronavirus

Jazz saxophonist Manu Dibango loses his life due to Coronavirus

The coronavirus claimed a new victim and in this case it was one of the great exponents of jazz, Manu Dibango.

The saxophonistHe was recognized for merging African rhythms with funk, becoming one of the world’s most influential musicians in dance music, however, the 86-year-old artist contracted the infection, a coronavirus from which he did not resist complications and lost his life.

The announcement, released a few hours ago on Tuesday, March 24, also indicates that the musician, born in Cameroon he spent whatever his last hours were in a hospital from the Paris region, Thierry Durepaire said.

He was hospitalized with a disease “linked to COVID-19 “reported his official Facebook page last week.

Dibango gained international fame with his 1972 theme “Soul Makossa”, Which was one of the first hits of the nascent world music, a catchy song covered by some of the biggest stars of world pop.

Likewise, it was learned that in 2009, Dibango sued Michael Jackson and Rihanna, whom he accused of plagiarizing their music on the tracks “Wanna Be Startin ‘Something” and “Don’t Stop the Music,” respectively. Jackson reached an out-of-court settlement.

Regarding services funeral, It was reported that “they will be held in strict privacy” and there will be a tribute “when possible,” according to Tuesday’s announcement.

As to France has limited funerals to 20 people from the most intimate circle of the deceased due to the general quarantine to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

The artist will survive his four children.

