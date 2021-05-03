Manthey Racing’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets the Green Hell on fire (+ video)

Manthey Racing is a German specialist dedicated to modifying the most extreme Porsche sports cars. And that is because in addition to being a trainer, he is one of the Porsche teams with more tradition and titles under his belt. In fact, this status allows them to enjoy certain privileges and priority access to the hottest products from Zuffenhausen. They can afford to break the lap record for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with their own improvements, and do it without complexes. Now, they have set the Nürburgring on fire again with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

With the driver Kévin Estre at the controls of the machine, this street car managed to sign a lap time of 6:49:65, under notarial supervision. Just two seconds longer than the standard Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which for a few months was the fastest production vehicle in the Green Hell. It should be noted that the fastest road car on the Nordschleife is the Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which is only 7 seconds ahead of the GT3 RS, despite having an additional 200 hp and clearly superior performance. The on-board video leaves no room for doubt:

The secret of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a fantastic set-up, a more pointed engine and an incredible lightness.

This lap time would not have been possible without the Manthey Racing modifications – without them the GT3 RS struggles to get below seven minutes of lap time. Curiously, the modifications of Manthey Racing do not affect the mechanics at all: the 4.0-liter boxer continues to develop 520 hp of power. However, the Germans have installed their own adjustable suspension, carbon fiber aero covers on the rear axle and lots of small changes in aerodynamics, subtle attachments. Nor can you forget the new brake pads and some metal hoses.