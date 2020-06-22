His son Sultan Ojjeh, 29, succeeds him in office

The 14.7% participation of the Ojjeh family in the Group is maintained

Mansour Ojjeh, co-owner of McLaren, resigns from the leadership of the McLaren Group and relinquishes his position to his 29-year-old son Sultan, in what appears to be a planned succession that retains the Ojjeh family’s stake in the Group.

McLaren’s three main shareholders are the Balearic sovereign fund Mumtalakat, which has 57.7%; Mansour Ojjeh, who through TAG has 14.7% and Michael Latifi – the father of Nicholas Latifi, the Williams driver – who has 10%.

Ojjeh has been a co-owner of McLaren for more than 40 years, specifically since 1983, when Ron Dennis offered him not only to sponsor the team through Tag, but to own a significant part and be director of the McLaren Group.

However, from Britain today they report that this stage is closing, as Manosur Ojjeh resigns from the position of Group director, as announced by veteran journalist Adam Cooper. But the Ojjeh’s family interest in McLaren is preserved, as their successor in the director role is their 29-year-old son Sultan. He has worked hand in hand with his father in recent years, which implies that we are facing a succession movement that was already planned before the pandemic.

Sultan will thus be the new representative of Ojjeh’s participation in the McLaren Group. This change of ranks, which does not have to be a consequence of the McLaren crisis, is announced in a delicate economic situation for the company, due to the lack of activity of Formula 1 and the drop in sales due to the covid-19. In addition, as we reported in May, the company’s search for liquidity has led to a legal dispute with the group’s investors.

