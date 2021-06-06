Mansour Ojjeh (McLaren Racing) has died

One of McLaren’s most important shareholders since 1984, Mansour Ojjeh, has died in Geneva at the age of 68.

June 6, 2021 (12:15 CET)

McLaren Racing announces death of Mansour Ojjeh

Years ago Mansour Ojjeh was ill, suffered from cancer, even a few years ago he received a lung transplant. The McLaren Racing team has just announced that it has died.

Mansour Ojjeh was one of the mainstays on which he relied Ron Dennis in 1982 to make the leap in quality that McLaren needed. His financial and material support, with the Luxembourg-based company Thecniques d’Avangarde (TAG), of which Mansour was CEO, coming to name the Porsche TAG engine. The relationship between the two deteriorated over time and in 2017 Dennis left the company selling a good portion of the shares to Mansour.

Mansour Ojjeh at Alonso’s last GP with McLaren, Abu Dhabi 2018

Passionate about racing and big fan of Fernando Alonso, whenever he could, he was in the team’s garage and at the same time was a fundamental link between the team’s main shareholder, the kingdom of Bahrain and the team itself.