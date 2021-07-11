Man’s body found in supermarket freezer where he worked

In a small town in the United States a terrifying discovery that shocked much of the state of California.

And it was not for less, after making a review inside a supermarket refrigerator They found the frozen body of one of the employees who had been reported missing.

The body of Colin cole, a supermarket employee was found by one of her co-workers who, after finding the body, alerted the local authorities.

The girl told local media that she was just beginning her shift, he started looking for his partner and located it inside one of the refrigerators.

California authorities The corresponding investigations are still being carried out and so far the causes of death are unknown, the autopsy that will be carried out on the body could reveal important details.

