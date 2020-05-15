The MAN Lion’s City 18 E is an articulated electric bus of 18 meters long which can be seen in Barcelona and Cologne this year as part of his pretest phase before being delivered to the first customers. With a power of 429 hp and a guaranteed autonomy of 200 real kilometers, the bus is capable of carrying 12 passengers and performing the daily transport service of a large city in the same way as a diesel vehicle.

The Volkswagen Group subsidiary for commercial vehicle manufacturing, MAN Truck & Bus, is also part of its global electrification strategy. In the past three years MAN has invested 400 million euros annually in the transformation of its commercial vehicle plants in the European Union, Russia, South Africa, India and Turkey. In addition, others 500 million They have been destined to the development of electrical propulsion systems.

As a result of this important investment, MAN Truck & Bus has been presenting various electric commercial vehicles such as the eTGE van or the 26-ton rigid truck TGM26 360 E. There is also room for electric buses in its offer. The company has already started the testing phase with the shipment this year of a fleet of 15 demonstration units to several of its European clients. Each of the operators will include them in their service to carry out the same route as the rest of the vehicles in their daily operations. This test program includes two units of the new MAN Lion’s City 18 E.

The drive system of this 18-meter articulated bus is made up of two electric power plants located on the second and third axes. Unlike electric motors that are located close to wheel hubs, their position facilitates accessibility for mounting and allows for a simpler design of the entire drive system. In addition, its ease of access reduces the total cost of ownership for transport operators.

MAN Lion’s City 18 E.

The electronic synchronization of the two drive axles improves the handling and maneuverability of the articulated bus, increasing its stability and safety levels. MAN has added an “anti-jackknifing” control system and a torsion angle control system. The torque is automatically and selectively distributed between the two drive axles depending on each specific situation. Together, the two avoid the dreaded scissor effect of articulated vehicles and further improve its stability.

The two electric motors develop a nominal power of 320 kW (429 hp) And but it has an available peak power of 480 kW (644 CV), for full load and uphill situations. The energy that feeds them comes from the modular batteries that the Volkswagen Group uses on the MEB platform, the same ones that it uses in its electric cars, but in this case connected so that the set is capable of offering up to 640 kWh capacity. In total, there are eight battery packs located on the roof of the vehicle, but away from the rear, to separate them from the area with the highest risk of collisions. Also, as with motors, their easy access reduces maintenance costs.

They incorporate a fast charging system in direct current through the CCS standard that reaches the 100 kW average power (150 kW peak) and that allows its use to be available again for service in just four hours. In them, MAN has implemented a intelligent temperature management system It has been optimized for use on city buses. Ensures that batteries are always available, regardless of the time of year. As a result, the MAN Lion’s City 18 E offers autonomy, guaranteed for the lifetime of the batteries, of 200 km on a mixed course and up to 270 km under favorable conditions.

By having two drive axles the bus also increases the maximum energy that can be recovered in decelerations and braking so it is highly efficient regardless of the way of driving it and the topography, says Rudi Kuchta, head of the Bus business unit at MAN Truck & Bus

The configuration of its electric powertrain, which does not require an inter-axle transmission system, benefits the available interior space and allows optimizing the rear of the vehicle, so that the bus can carry up to 120 passengers.

MAN Lion’s City 12 E.

In December 2019, MAN Truck & Bus delivered the first two 12-meter electric buses to Hamburg’s transport operators, and this year a further 13 demonstration vehicles are planned to be delivered, including the two Lion’s City 18 E. One of them is destined for Cologne and the other for Barcelona, where TMB (Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona) will incorporate it into its fleet during the months of the test period.

The first 12-meter MAN Lion’s City E series-produced buses will be delivered to customers in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Lion’s City 18 E will go into production in the first half of 202 and will reach operators six months later.

.