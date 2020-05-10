While most stores are closed because of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, human resources departments are actively working behind the scenes to hire hundreds of technology professionals to set up digital projects by traditional trade giants. And they are managing to attract professionals who until recently worked in startups.

Guararapes, owner of Riachuelo, set up a new online sales application in 15 days. The solution allows the sale by cell phone, WhatsApp and through a customer network created by employees. According to the company’s executive director of technology and innovation, Carlos Eduardo Alves, this was only possible because, even in this period of social isolation, the company remains on the accelerator when it comes to HR.

Last year, Guararapes added 438 workers to the team. And over the course of 2020, it plans to hire 140 more. “People are looking for the security of more established companies. It is just not even easier to hire because several large companies are going to the market to take projects online from paper,” says the executive. In other words: Guararapes now competes for this workforce with its peers.

The electronics giant, for example, Via Varejo hired 200 professionals in full quarantine. The company accelerated the digital transformation process started at the end of last year. “With the pandemic, we decided to speed up plans,” says Rosi Purceti Balabram, director of people and performance. The giant has gone after professionals who worked in startups.

The owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio is currently working on no less than 400 strategies to become more digital. “We are going against the crisis. We want to get out of it stronger. Therefore, we accelerated our plans”, says Rosi. Via Varejo tries to recover the lost ground for Magazine Luiza, its direct competitor and reference in digital performance in Brazilian retail.

Grupo Boticário has more than 3 thousand stores, but is also focused on the development of online solutions. The expansion of the innovation area will consume R $ 300 million and will result in 200 contracts. Among the current projects is the construction of a new app for door-to-door retailers. Today, 37% of the company’s revenues already come from the digital segment.

Talent capture

During the pandemic, retailers have been offensive to capture people working in digital businesses. That’s what happened to Tatiane Fukuda, 39 years old. She left the startup specialized in logistics Loggi for Via Varejo in full quarantine.

With experience in software development, Tatiane received a proposal to be head of the software quality area of ​​physical stores and e-commerce at Via Varejo.

The executive started work last week. “It was very fast.” I do not see Via Varejo as a traditional company. It seeks to accelerate its transformation in order to advance on the competitor “, he points out.

Via Varejo, in fact, became a family business for Tatiane. Her husband left an education startup for the retailer. In times of coronavirus, the two work together – and from home.

