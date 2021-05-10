Manon Fiorot vs. Maryna Moroz added to UFC Fight Night on June 5

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: (RL) Manon Fiorot of France punches Victoria Leonardo in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

The Flyweight Prospect, Manon fiorot, has already scheduled his return to the Octagon.

The 31-year-old Parisian will face Maryna moroz in the UFC Fight Night June 5.

The UFC made the match official this morning.

Fiorot made his UFC debut last January at the UFC Fight Island 8, knocking out Victoria in the second round Leonardo.

That victory raised his professional record to 6-1 and allowed him to reach five consecutive wins, four before the limit.

For Moroz, this will mark his third appearance in the past two years.

The Ukrainian, under contract with the UFC since 2015, has been on a two-game winning streak with decisions on the judges’ scorecards before Mayra Bueno Silva and the colombian Sabina mazo.

