Manolo’s monumental anger with Miguel Ángel in ‘¡Boom!’ after giving you bad advice on one of the questions

If last week it was Victoria who had to apologize to her fellow Los disperses by rushing into one of the Boom! and make mistakes, this Thursday, the Antena 3 contest experienced a moment of tension between Manolo and Miguel Ángel due to another mistake.

In the strategic bomb of the day, Silvia, captain of Los dupre diem, and Manolo, of the champion team faced each other, where the winner could choose between rescuing an eliminated member, adding 10 seconds of time or subtracting 10 from the other team.

The contestant chose the first theme, geology, where she outperformed her rival getting five questions right for none of him in the minute they had. The Jerez man leaned towards a railway issue to try to score points.

“Populations with AVE station, seven are correct and three are not: Antequera, Benasque, Bilbao, Castellón de la Plana, Cuenca, Huesca, León, Lleida, Puente Genil and Tazacorte “, explained Juanra Bonet.

Manolo was hitting localities (Antequera, Cuenca, Huesca and Lleida), but he hesitated and, Before continuing and making a mistake, he preferred to ask for the joker so that one of his companions could help him choose the next answer.

Silvia and Manolo, in ‘Boom!’. ATRESMEDIA

Miguel Ángel was chosen, and he advised his partner to answer “Benasque”. This is what Manolo did, although he was not very satisfied with that answer, since, in the end, it was wrong.

The Jerez man could not hide his anger with his partner, creating a moment of tension between them and muttering something under his breath. without the program’s microphones being able to catch what he said.

On the rebound of the question, Silvia hit two more, leaving the score at 7 to 4, obtaining the victory in the strategic bomb and saving his partner Dupre for the remainder of the contest. In the end, The Scattered managed to beat them in the following rounds of Boom! and dispute the last bomb.