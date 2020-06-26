Manolo Seguraex-partner Carmen Cervera and biological father of his son Borja, He died at the age of 77 at the San Francisco de Asís Hospital in Madrid.

The businessman, who had been fighting cancer for a long time, was always close to Baroness Thyssen, who revealed over the years that he was the father of her son. « Despite having a son in common, which is Borja, Manuel Segura and I, for reasons of fate, we did not get married, although we have always continued to have a great friendship, » revealed the baroness in her memoir « I, Tita Cervera « , published in 2009. In fact, the news that Segura was the real father of Borja Thyssen was the most surprising of those he confessed.

Carmen Cervera and Manolo Segura met in 1978, just after she broke off her marriage to Spartacus Santoni: « I met Manuel Segura at a dinner. We laughed a lot, we talked and we also danced a lot. We started going out and talked about a wedding. He was single, but I thought he was still married to Spartacus (…) Despite having a common son, Manuel Segura and I, for reasons of fate, we did not get married. » And, during that stage, she met Baron Thyssen: « I met Heini at a party in Sardinia. When I entered, he stared at me, and I will never forget his gaze. I think that, at that moment, something united us forever, » she highlights. Cervera in his memories.

Segura always publicly thanked Baron Thyssen for adopting Borja as, in his opinion, he gave him a world and an education that he had no chance to offer. On how Baron Thyssen adopted Borja, Carmen Cervera said: « I told Heini that before adopting him, he should meet the father, but he said no, he wanted us. »

For his part, Borja learned of his biological father at 7 years old. At that age, his mother met the baron and Manuel Segura in his presence: « I told my son that he was lucky to have two parents, » Cervera said. Although their love story ended years ago, they had a good relationship. In fact, it was common to see them together during the holidays in Marbella and the Balearic Islands, one of the favorite destinations of the baroness who usually travels aboard her yacht « Mata Mua », along with her sons Borja and the twins Sabina and Carmen, his daughter-in-law Blanca Cuesta and his grandchildren Sacha, Eric, Enzo and little Kala. After separating from Cervera, Segura married Mariela Benzecry, a Venezuelan millionaire and was later married for 15 years to Paz Pastor, but they separated in 2016. In recent years, in which the advertiser has been in poor health, the person who has been by his side has been his ex-wife. The wake and funeral will take place in the Tres Cantos cemetery in Madrid.