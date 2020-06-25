Just passed away Manolo Segura, as reported exclusively on the « Ok daily » website. Still the causes are unknown of the unexpected death of Borja Thyssen’s father.

Manolo was one of the great loves of youth of Tita Cervera, and in addition to being the biological father of their son Borja, they maintained an unalterable friendship throughout the years. And it was most common to see the baroness accompanied by the businessman and his wife, Paz Pastor, on different outings and trips.

The figure of Manolo has been key as mediator between Carmen and her son Borja. Conciliatory, he always did his part for mother and son to resolve their differences in recent years. It did not matter if the reason for the confrontation was the young man’s relationship with Blanca Cuesta, or if the discussion was due to his son’s little initiative to work at the Thyssen Museum side by side with his mother.

Manolo was always there, next to Borja and Tita, discreetly and unconditionally. Without a doubt, a hard blow for the baroness, who is with his daughters in Andorra, and for Borja, who after spending the Covid-19 alone at his Andorran home, has returned to Madrid.