Photography: Goyo Ybort

Manolo Santana Martínez already has two important recognitions this year, the Philippe Chatrier award from the ITF and the tribute of the organization of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 68th Conde de Godó Trophy, which was to be held the week of April 20.

The International Tennis Federation has announced that its prestigious Philippe Chatrier award (in honor of who was president of the institution 40 years ago) reaches the hands of the Madrid extenista and Australian Fred Stolle, in which it is the twenty-fifth edition of the award. , in this 2020.

This distinction, which recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to the projection and notoriety of tennis, is usually presented at the ITF Champions Dinner in Paris, coinciding with Roland Garros; reason why it has also been postponed.

Davis’ champion, then coach, commentator and analyst, Stolle is the seventh Australian player to receive the award, after Rod Laver (1998), Margaret Court (2006), Neale Fraser (2008), Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde (2014 ) and Evonne Goolagong Cawley (2018).

Photograph courtesy of the Tennis Grand Slam

For his part, Santana will be the fifth Spaniard to earn the highest ITF award, just as he marks 40 years of retirement as a player. Before, Juan Antonio Samaranch (2000) -almost when his IOC presidency ended-, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (2012) -one of the eight female legends who have achieved it- and Sergio Casal and Emilio Sánchez Vicario (2017), second couple of historical doubles, after the Woodies, in obtaining it, also for their academic work.

In the previous 24 years, the number of US representatives, Philippe Chatrier, has accumulated more, with one more than the Australians.

Manolo Santana played 120 games and 46 Davis Cup series (twice finalist), won Roland Garros in 1961 and 1964, also in doubles in 1963 with Roy Emerson; the Open USA in 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966, and was among the top ten in the world for seven years in the early 1960s; being named number 1 on the planet in 1966. He was then captain of the Spanish Davis Cup team, in two stages (the last ended just 21 years ago), and director of the Mutua Madrid Open of which he is now honorary president.

The Spaniard has declared: “It is a great honor to receive this award at this point in my life, because it is a recognition of my 82 years (almost) dedicated to tennis. It’s rewarding to win it alongside Fred -Stolle-. Before we were rivals and now we are friends. Our friendship endures. I am proud and happy that all the suffering and perseverance were worth it. People still say ‘Santana is tennis, and tennis is Santana.’ I think my success in those days is one of the great reasons why we have had so many good players in Spain since then ”.

Upon meeting him, Fred Stolle stated: “It is a very prestigious award. Philippe -Chatrier- was a very special person and a great friend, and he is an emotion. It is a great honor because I know who has received it before, and it is very good to share it with Manolo ”.

For his part, ITF President David Haggerty acknowledged that “The ITF Board of Directors is pleased to present the ITF’s highest award to Manolo and Fred, two true sports greats. In particular, I would like to highlight your commitment and enduring passion for the Davis Cup. Both exemplify the values ​​of competition. We look forward to honoring these two champions in the near future. ”

In addition, Manolo was going to have the new tribute at the Real Club Tenis Barcelona-1899 of the organization of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó Trophy, to commemorate 50 years of his last victory over the land of Barcelona, ​​in 1970 ; which was his penultimate great triumph.

The Madrilenian then disputed his fifth final of the Godó, which he had already won in 1962 (he received his tribute in 2012); and closed his success against his idol-rival Rod Laver, who was going through his best moment. Santana, in addition, doubled the victory in his farewell to Godó, by winning in the table in pairs with Lew Hoad and against the same Laver who formed a duo with another great, Andrés Gimeno.

The organization of the Conde de Godó maintains its tradition by honoring the champions on the fiftieth anniversary of their triumph, something that has led tennis stars such as Roy Emerson, Juan Gisbert, Thomaz Koch, Martin to attend the tournament in recent editions. Mulligan or Manolo Orantes.