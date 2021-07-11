in Tennis

Manolo Santana is still playing at 83 years old

In a post you have made Alex Corretja on their social networks, you can see how Manolo santanaThe 83-year-old still enjoys hitting balls on a tennis court. They say that when you have played a sport for so long, the passion is never lost, and that seems to be what happens to the winner of Wimbledon in his day.

