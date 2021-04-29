Mano Menezes’s Al Nassr was once again the Catalan’s executioner

04/29/2021 at 10:37 PM CEST

Xavi Hernández’s Al-Sadd could not take revenge on Al Nassr -which already beat him in the first game- and their qualification for the second round of the AFC Champions League became very complicated, losing at home by 1-2 and remaining second in the group.

Which commits them too much, because to pass the round they must enter as one of the three best seconds, waiting for what happens in the day, although with little chance of success.

Those led by Xavi started very low on the scoreboard, first with Hamdallah’s goal in the first half and then with Al Amri’s shot for the second half. Santi Cazorla managed to discount with a penalty charge, but it was not enough to avoid the virtual elimination.

DATA SHEET:Al-Sadd: Barsham; Khoder (Al Hajri, 62 ‘), Khoukhi, Salman, Hassan; Al Bayati (Tabata, 62 ‘), Guilherme; Al Haydos, Cazorla, Nam; Bounedjah.

Al Nasr: Abdullah; Al Ghanam, Al Amri, Madu, Alawjani; Al Khaibari, Al Hassan (Al Dawsari, 87 ‘); Petros, Sulaiheem (Al Ghannam, 68 ‘), Amrabat; Hamdallah.

Goals: 0-1 M. 33 Hamdallah. 0-2 M. 75 Al Amri. 2-1 M. 82 Cazorla.

Referee: Masoud Tufaylieh. TA: Guillerme (29 ‘), Al Haydos (29’), Khoukhi (61 ‘), Al Hajri (78’) / Madu (50 ‘), Alawjani (82’), Al Ghanam (88 ‘)

Incidents: Matchday 6 of the qualifying phase. Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Door closed.