Manny Pacquiao was sued by representative of Conor McGregor

Very hard blow to the portfolio of the Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, who formally received a millionaire demand for breach of contract by the company Paradigm Sports, who are representatives of the UFC fighter, Conor McGregor.

According to the company’s lawyers Paradigm Sports, the Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, received a millionaire lawsuit for breach of contract.

This because he already had a 25 million dollar agreement for Pacquiao to face Mike Garcia, the contest would take place in Dubai, but the Filipino pushed back all negotiations.

The paperwork began the moment the contest between Manny pacquiao Y Errol Spence, which will happen in the month of August of this year.

The attorneys of Manny pacquiao They are already working on a counter claim against the company Paradigm Sports.

Show Player