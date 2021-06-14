Manny Pacquiao surprises the world with his speed in training

The Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, began his camp towards the fight that he will hold before Errol Spence, therefore, he showed a bit of his workouts, but, surprised everyone with his hitting speed.

Through your Instagram account, Manny Pacquiao, shared one of his workouts in the gym, this as part of his preparation for his fight with Errol Spence.

The video shows Manny pacquiao making mittens with his coach Buboy Fernandez, but, the speed in how he does it was what surprised his followers.

“Pac-man” will seek to arrive in the best possible physical condition to this lawsuit in the month of August, for this reason, he put a pause to his obligations as a politician in the Philippines.

Manny Pacquiao handcuffing Bub with Buboy Fernández, preparing the tactic 💣💣 for his fight against Errol Spence that will take place on August 21 in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/nQJfeqiv64 – ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) June 14, 2021

It will be “August 1 when Pacquiao Y Spence meet in Las Vegas, in what looks to be a good night of boxing.

