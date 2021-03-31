Manny Pacquiao sidesteps Mikey Garcia and aims to face this beast of boxing

Tremendous bomb coming for boxing fans, boxingFilipino r, Manny Pacquiao, I would have a great offer to get in the ring with one of the best Pound x Pound at the moment, this would cause me to side with Mike Garcia.

According to the latest reports, Manny Pacquiao, would have a huge millionaire offer to fight in Abu Dhabi, same that would be close to being realized.

What struck the most is that he would be facing one of the best Pound x Poundat the moment, Terence Crawford, in what would undoubtedly be a tremendous war above the ring.

Even the owner of Top Rank, Bob Arum, gave clues about these rumors and everything indicates that they are true.

“There will be an announcement about the next fight of ‘Bud’ Crawford next week. I can’t reveal it now, but it will be a big fight. The date, the place and everything, but I can’t talk about it right now. It’s a big deal, it’s not an old fight. It’s a big deal. I will announce it next week and all the details will be revealed at that time, “he explained. Arum.

In the next few days more details will be given regarding this meeting between Pacquiao and Crawford.

