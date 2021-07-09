Manny Pacquiao: “My fight against Errol Spence is going to be wild”

The great Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will face the undefeated unified world champion WBC-IBF welterweight on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr.

Both fighters begin the promotional campaign this Sunday, July 11, at a press conference.

But the statements about the expected combat have already begun, Errol spence (27-0, 21 KO) has pointed out:

“I have been looking forward to this kind of important boxing event for my entire career. Manny Pacquiao is a boxing legend and future Hall of Famer. Being able to combine skills with him and come out with a victory would be the highlight of my career so far. I come to win and he comes to win and that’s what makes it an action fight. I can’t wait to get in the ring at T-Mobile Arena on August 21 for what I hope will be an exciting night. “

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) has also commented: “I’m excited to fight Errol Spence Jr. Like me, Errol has an aggressive and action-packed fighting style. Boxing fans watching on T-Mobile Arena or on pay-per-view will be happy with this world championship fight. It’s going to be wild! “