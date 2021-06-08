Manny Pacquiao expresses himself about Errol Spence, Jr. his next rival

When the fight between Errol Spence, Jr. and Manny Pacquiao was announced, the first thing the Filipino was questioned was his age and how long he has been inactive after defeating Keith Thurman 2 years ago. At first, Pac Man assured that age would not be a factor given what he demonstrated with Thurman. While on inactivity he expressed:

“It’s been 2 years since I fought yes, but I’m not worried because a long break is good for me after being in boxing for 25 years. It’s good to rest, I gave my body the opportunity to recover, I love challenging the best fighter, but I am faster and stronger than him ”.

The attitude and positivity of the Filipino legend is admirable, but I think he will have his hands full, time will tell.