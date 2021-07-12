Manny Pacquiao: “Errol Spence is better than Floyd Mayweather”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 11: Manny Pacquaio and Errol Spence Jr. attend a press conference on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles for their upcoming Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view fight. Pacquaio vs Spence pay-per-view will be on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta / Fox Sports / PictureGroup)

Photo: Frank Micelotta / Fox Sports

WBC-IBC welterweight world champion Errol Spence and his August 14 rival, the great Manny Pacquiao, have clashed in Los Angeles.

This is a summary of what they have said.

Manny Pacquiao:

“There were many opportunities for me to choose an easier fight than this. But I chose Errol Spence Jr. because I want a real fight and a great fight for the fans. I am a fighter and boxing is my passion.

Errol Spence Jr. is aggressive, young, and undefeated. It is dedicated to your career. This is definitely not an easy opponent. This is the type of opponent that you can never underestimate.

It’s been a long time since I’ve fought a left-handed opponent. We had to change part of our strategy compared to the previous fights and we will launch a few different combinations.

I don’t think Errol needs Floyd Mayweather’s advice. I think Errol is a better fighter than Mayweather. Errol can teach Floyd how to fight head to head.

I don’t want to be too confident, because Errol is too good an opponent. His determination and passion for the sport is always there. When I say that I am going to do something, it is real and from the heart, it is not to impress anyone.

I started training the last week of May in the Philippines. So when I got here to Los Angeles, I was just continuing with what I was doing. It is good for me to have the rest that I have had in the last two years. I have been boxing since I was 12 years old until now. When I went back to training, I was still hungry and dedicated.

I am concentrating my mind, body and spirit on winning the fight. That is the only objective.

This is one of the biggest challenges of my career. I cannot say that I am the greatest, because I have been fighting the best fighters in the world for years. But he is equal to anyone I have faced. “

Errol Spence Jr.

“This is a great opportunity. After my accident, I went straight to fight Danny Garcia and now Pacquiao. When I got the call about this fight, I immediately agreed and didn’t think twice.

There aren’t that many lefties in boxing, so you don’t normally train with that many. Obviously I can’t find someone who fights exactly like Manny, but you can find guys who can mimic the tempo and rhythm. So that’s who we’ve been working with.

You can see that Manny is still an explosive fighter with great speed. We have been developing an action plan and we have been working to implement it. On August 21 you will see him in the ring.

Manny can lull you to sleep by giving you compliments. But once the bell rings, it will jump on you.

My chin since the accident has been tested in combat and in the Danny Garcia fight. I imagine Manny will try to come in and try it too.

Just because he’s 42 years old, I don’t think it’s going to hurt him in training. He’s not gaining weight between fights and he’s not distracted. That is why he has been the same Manny Pacquiao for decades. I look forward to the same Pacquiao who fought Keith Thurman and before that.

I don’t think they’ll ever knock me out. I just don’t see it. We will be aware that it has power. He knocked down Thurman and injured him with a blow to the body. We will consider it. But I’m not thinking about whether he can knock me out.

I have the ability to finish off Pacquiao. For me, however, I am focused on winning the fight. If you rush and go for the knockout, either you look sloppy or something goes wrong. I have to fight my fight and at my own pace. If the knockout comes, I’ll try.

It’s going to be a great fight.