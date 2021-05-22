Manny Pacquiao announces by surprise that he will face Errol Spence Jr on August 21

The veteran Filipino boxer Manny pacquiao will return to the ring at age 42, after two years without fighting, in an attempt to snatch the welterweight belts of the World Boxing Council (CMB) and International Boxing Federation (FIB) to the American Errol spence on August 24 in Las Vegas.

It was his own Pacquiao who made the announcement on his Twitter account this Friday, by posting a poster of the event that will be broadcast on ‘pay per view’.

“I like to challenge the best,” he told The Athletic, adding that this fight “could be the last,” possibly at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders (NFL) football team.

The last time Pacquiao boxed was on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, when he beat Keith thurman to win the WBA welterweight belt. But by not having defended him later, the WBA deprived him of the title at the end of January, which now belongs to Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

‘Pac-Man’, who had initially announced that he wanted to fight the Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Conor mcgregor, tried to face the rising star in the lightweight category, the American Ryan Garcia. He was also in negotiations to confront Terence crawford, welterweight champion of the World Boxing Organization (OMB).

It is finally against the other strongman of the category that he will try to return to the top. SpenceThe 31-year-old is a serious opponent, having won all 27 fights (including 21 before the limit) that he has fought. He added the WBC title to his record by dethroning Shawn porter in September 2019, just before he was close to death in a car accident. And in December 2020 he kept it in front of Danny Garcia.

World champion in eight different categories, from flyweight to super welterweight, Pacquiao (62 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws) has managed to lead, for a few years, a political career in the Philippines, where he is an elected senator, but wants to continue boxing at the highest level.

“I am faster and stronger” than Spencehe told The Athletic.