Manny Machado with jewel on defense against Justin Turner and the Dodgers

The dominican Manny machado made him a sensational move Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in full swing MLB.

Through the first game of the Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, Manny machado He was left with a hot line from Justin Turner and took a perfect shot at opening to put it out and complete the move against his old team and his biggest rivals also in the MLB.

Here the video:

Manny the Master. pic.twitter.com/B5VOxcd3a6 – San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2021

There is no doubt that everything I do Manny machado Against the Dodgers, he’s going to stand out, even if it’s a strikeout, double play hit, error, play, home run or situational single, the rivalry is getting bigger and bigger.

The biggest challenge for Machado in addition to winning an MVP and a World Series with the Padres, is to be a golden glove for the first time in the National League where there is a Nolan Arenado that there is not a season in which he has been without that award since he made his debut in the MLB.