Manny Machado with home run and triple; five RBIs

The dominican Manny machado had one of his best games of the season with five RBIs and a home run in a single game of the MLB.

Every time Tatis Jr. is not on the field, Manny machado is another with the tree and it is not for bad. This time against the Colorado Rockies, the Dominican went 2-for-5 with a homer and a triple with the bases loaded, driving in a total of five runs for his team in said game of the season. MLB.

Now the 300 million man is hitting 243. with five home runs, 22 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 31 hits and 19 runs scored.

Manny Machado – San Diego Padres (5)

Manny Machado bases loaded triple?

The San Diego Padres are having a good positive record so far this season, that without Fernando Tatis jr. Y Manny machado they’re hitting like they usually do, especially Machado, who hasn’t had a good batting average regardless of home runs.