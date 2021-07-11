Manny Machado will replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in the all-star game

Third base Manny machado will be the one who will replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in the stars game of the MLB 2021.

Ronald Acuña Jr... suffered a fall trying to catch a fly ball in the right field of Marlins Park, he had to leave with the help of his teammates, crying and in an ambulance.

The magnetic resonance that they did to the Venezuelan determined that he needs surgery because the ligament in his right knee is damaged, said recovery lasts 9-10 months.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was one of the vote leaders for the stars game, and although for that reason it does not stop being it, it is not going to play. While the dominican Manny machado will be the one who will take his place on the roster of said ML eventMLB B.

Manny machado he’s hitting 275. with 15 homers, 53 runs, 60 RBIs, 9 stolen bases and a 3.5 war. IN his last 30 games in the majors, he’s hitting 340 with 7 homers and 24 RBIs. This is the fifth all-star pick and the first in the National League for the 300 million man.

Now the National League has three of the best third basemen in the game, they are Nolan Arenado, Manny machado and Justin Turner. This was surely not the way Machado wanted to attend the event.