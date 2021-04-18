Manny Machado tried to prevent double kill with his arms

The dominican Manny machado tried to ruin a double massacre of the Dodgers using his hands on the pitch in the MLB.

In the second game of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, Manny Machado was running at first when Wil Myers grounded to second baseman, who stepped on the pad and when he was going to hit first base then Machado raised his hands to keep his shot from being perfect.

However, the shot was accurate and if he completed the double kill despite the attempt to Manny machado.

The strangest thing of all is that these occurrences of Manny machado usually appear just when you are playing against your old team and your biggest rivals in the MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here the video:

Should our ace Clayton Kershaw get an assist on this inning ending double play? I’d say he did. Go @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/bTbpOjiyIL – Luis Ramirez (@ wladh94) April 18, 2021