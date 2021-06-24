Manny Machado saved the game with a brilliant move to his countryman Albert Pujols

The dominican Manny machado saved the game with a move brilliant to make a double play off a hit by Albert Pujols in the MLB.

In a game that was close all the time, where the Dodgers had two runners in position with just one out in the ninth inning, Mark Melancon shooting and Albert Pujols at bat, one play defined the turn.

There is no doubt that Albert Pujols had excellent contact with a Melancon break, however, Manny machado was in the perfect position, making a shot to second to make out the runner who tried to run with the hit, thus ending the game MLB.

Here the video:

What a way to cap the 🧹🧹 Manny Machado did it all as the @Padres sent the @Dodgers back to LA without a W to their name #MLB #HungryForMore #MLBEurope pic.twitter.com/tcXHvVOA2i – MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) June 24, 2021

Machado was one of the pivotal players for the San Diego Padres to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Petco Park, he did it all on offense and defense. During the series, the 300 million man drove in 4 runs, 2 home runs, 5 hits and 3 runs scored.