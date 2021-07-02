Manny Machado made a magnificent catch and shot from another world to the initial

The third baseman for the San Diego Padres, Manny machado, made a beautiful move defensive third base with a superb shot at the MLB.

Through the game of the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Manny Machado snatched a hit from Nick Castellanos with a skillful catch and completed it with a shot to another level.

And just in case, Manny machado he is the leader in runs saved among third bases, the second in outs within the zone that he covers with 78% and second in outs above the average. Via Domingo Tavarez.

It is no secret to anyone that if he Manny machado continues at that rate, with how far Nolan Arenado is from the competition for the gold glove in almost half of the season, the Dominican has a good chance of winning that award.

It should be noted that the Dominican has missed several games due to discomfort in his right shoulder, even so, he has remained constant with his defense and looks better with the wood game after game in the MLB.