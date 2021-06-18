Manny Machado made a magical play on right field and Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrated it

The dominican Manny machado made a move magic once again where it is not your area in the middle of the game MLB.

As a special defense, the Padres manager leaves Tatis Jr. alone on the left side and sends to third base Manny machado to right field because of his long-distance arm ability.

Manny machado He handled the glove very well and although his shot was powerful and directed, the height did not help, but not so much that the 4-time golden glove, Eric Hosmer, did not dominate him in the MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. He raised his arms with a loud cry celebrating the play of his countryman and partner.

Here the video;

Manny makes plays. Anytime, anywhere. ⭐️ https://t.co/gyd80CVeWT ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Mu1L7mfXMl – San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2021

It is not the first time that Machado has shown himself defending in right field as if he looked like a net outfielder, the strength, direction and patience he has to execute the shots makes the Padres have enough confidence to give him play in any position.

Machado’s Fielding percentage is 972. with 4 errors and 16 double kills executed.