Manny Machado homered off one of his best friends

The dominican Manny machado hit his seventh home run of the season off one of his best friends from the MLB.

In the second game of the series between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, Machado hit a beastly solo homer from left field to open the scoring and score the first run of the game.

However, Manny machado He homered not just anyone, but Joey Luchessi, who was his best friend when he came to the San Diego Padres in 2019 at the MLB.

The Padres have a habit of putting a chain on every player who hits a home run, this time, they forgot to put it on Machado and he demanded it. That home run traveled a distance of 391 feet with a 105-mile-per-hour exit from his bat.

Here the video:

Straight inside and the Minister did not forgive her. HONOR from Manny Machado! # MangúPower #HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/fzzs7pvFGE – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 5, 2021

“WHERE’S MY CHAIN ​​AT ?!” Manny Machado destroys that baseball and it’s 1-0 @Padres! #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/pa6v1f9SWA – Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) June 5, 2021

Now the third baseman is hitting 239. with 7 homers and 4 RBIs, something worrisome for someone who has a 300 million contract in the MLB and who is just a finalist for the MVP.