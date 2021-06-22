Manny Machado homered Mexico’s Julio Urías of the Dodgers

The dominican Manny machado punished with a violent home run to the Mexican Julio Urías de los Angeles Dodgers on the MLB,

By the first inning of the game with running backs and the count at 1-2, Manny machado it was deposited in left field to make the game 4-0 in favor of the San Diego Padres in the MLB against the Dodgers.

Said home run had a start 105 miles off Manny’s bat and ran a distance of 291 feet at Petco Park. Urías gave up 4 runs in the first inning, putting his team behind 4-0.

Here the video:

Manny Machado into a sea of ​​San Diegans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZypZ9aUWSv – Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 22, 2021

This was the 11th jonron of Manny machado This season, who is now hitting 253. with 11 homers and 43 RBIs, has been one of the San Diego Padres’ best timely hitters this season. MLB.

It should be noted that he is out of the competition for the all-star game of 2021, as his numbers and injuries have caused fans to forget his name when voting.