Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season

The dominican Manny machado hit what was his second home run of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Through the San Diego Padres’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Manny machado a huge two-run homer hit to extend his team’s lead by four runs to zero.

This was the first home run of the MLB on the day of Jackie Robinson, where all players and coaches wear the number 42 on their backs in honor of the first black to reach the MLB as a wholesale league.

Manny machado He had a six-game hitting streak in a row, although that streak stopped last Wednesday, today begins what could be a new one by hitting a huge home run in his first inning of the afternoon.

Here the video;

Watching Manny Machado’s swing on repeat 🚀 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/xCqns79XMC – SI MLB (@si_mlb) April 15, 2021

After the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres offense has remained stable thanks to Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Jake Cronenworth, who hit over 300 with multiple homers connected.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to make his return this Friday in the first game of the first series between the San Diego Padres and the Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 Major League season.