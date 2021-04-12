Manny Machado hit his second home run of the season

The dominican Manny machado his second rang home run of the season in the Major League Baseball-MLB 2021.

Through the game of the San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers, Manny machado, released a beautiful home run solitary against the shipments of veteran Ian Kennedy to extend the advantage of his team in full MLB 2021.

Now that Fernando Tatis Jr. is not on the team until further notice, Machado’s offense must increase by any means to reinforce his team, who have had quite a few criminal pitchers so far this season and only need offense.

Here the video:

#MLBEnSala ⚾️ Has it already fallen? Second home run of the season for Manny Machado 🔥 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/e9BXiJORes – LA SALA DEPORTIVA (@LaSalaDeportiva) April 12, 2021

In the past season, Machado He was among the finalists for the MVP with a batting average of .303 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 60 games, if he can get a better view, these numbers would be better for the MLB 2021.

The San Diego Padres swept the Texas Rangers in a three-game series,