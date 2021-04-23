Manny Machado demonstrated his leadership with one of his pitchers

The third baseman for the San Diego Padres, Manny machado, showed his leadership by applauding the departure of one of his teammates, since they were in an opposite stadium against the Dodgers in the MLB.

The San Diego Padres have had a blessing in their rotation and rookie Ryan Weathers, who is on his way to compete for rookie of the year, this season has a 1-0 record with a 0.59 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts.

His last outing was against the Dodgers throwing 5.2 innings without allowing annotations, when he came off the mound obviously they weren’t going to cheer him because he didn’t play in their stadium, besides, everything indicates that he wanted to finish the inning and did not come out very satisfied.

However, Manny machado He left the meeting on the mound to applaud Weathers’ departure against the most offensive team in the MLB.

Manny machado He’s showing signs that he’s going to have a great season and improving on what was lousy last season that he was making contact, that’s why he underwent offseason surgery to get a better view of the ball.

Machado is leading the MLB in stronger contacts, over players like Nelson Cruz, Miguel Sano and Giancarlo Stanton.

Here the video: