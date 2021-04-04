Manny Machado debuted with his first home run of the season

The dominican Manny machado hit his first home run of the Big leagues 2021.

Through the last game of the series against the Diamoncbaks, Manny machado hit what was his first home run both of the season and at the San Diego Padres Stadium this season of the MLB.

Here the video:

#MLBenSala ⚾️ THE MINISTER 🔥✅ exercising his authority. # 1 💪🏼💪🏼. Manny Machado 🇩🇴. pic.twitter.com/F3QFGvoV6e – THE SPORTS HALL (@LaSalaDeportiva) April 4, 2021

It is no secret that the start of the season of Manny machado It has not been the best of his career, however, it comes from an operation on his eyes that would help him see the shots much better and have better contact.

Now Machado is hitting 200. with three singles and an RBI in about three games played in the Big leagues 2021.

In the past season, Machado He was among the finalists for the MVP with a batting average of .303 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 60 games, if he can get a better view, these numbers would be better for the MLB 2021.