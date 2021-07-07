‘Manny’ García says goodbye to Pachuca with an emotional message

The player of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Emmanuel ‘Manny’ García, said goodbye to the institution after 5 years of playing for the beautiful airy team and with the arrival of Yairo Moreno, García says goodbye to the Hidalgo team for the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX.

Through his social networks, García sent a message to the fans, saying goodbye to the team

“Thank you for these 5 and a half years @Tuzos, I have good times and great friends. Thank you very much for making me feel at home from day one, I will always wear” U “”. He wrote El ‘Manny’ García.

Garcia, 31-year-old left-back, ended his contract with the Tuzos and is now a free agent so he can sign with any team.

In Tuzos, El Manny played 158 games since his arrival in 2015 and his best tournament was signed in the Clausura 2016 where he was the undisputed starter in all the games and key to obtaining the league title.

