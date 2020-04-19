Peyton Manning, former star of the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts revealed that the rookie who could be selected with the first overall pick from the upcoming Draft of the NFLJoe Burrow asked him for advice for his rookie campaign.

The oldest of the Manning brothers maintains that eLSU quarterback phoned him last week.

“Everything looks like he is going to be selected with the Cincinnati Bengals. What I told him was: ‘Joe, if you are the first team in the NFL draft, you go to a team that has really won the first pick of the NFL Draft. Get ready, because there will be some holes there. There was a reason the Colts were picking up number one that year (they picked me). There is a reason that the Bengals are choosing number one this year. The Giants, in the same way, when they had Eli, they also had a reason why they were in that position, “he said. Manning to the ESPN network.

The former Colts star said he also advised him that he was in a marathon rather than a sprint. As he said, he had to understand that his first year in NFL it would not be the same as his last campaign as a college player.

“If you learn how fast defensive secondaries can be, how soon you have to get rid of the ball, you understand defenses, you can become a better player and really kick it off a year or two after your freshman year,” added Manning. .

Peyton is the authorized voice to comment on the subject. He made it to the 1998 NFL Draft after having a brilliant season with the Tennessee Volunteers and was then chosen by the Colts, who were the worst team in ’97.

Manning threw 28 interceptions that year and led Indianapolis to a gray record of three wins and 13 losses.

The Bengals, who could pick Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, were the worst team last season. Joe, meanwhile, is coming off the best season in college football history in terms of touchdown passes thrown.

