manned flights are closer than ever

The aerospace company Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos has carried out a successful new suborbital launch for its New Shepard rocket. The flight number 15 and with which they have tested in addition to the reusable rocket to the capsule for astronauts. Yes OK there were no astronauts on board, they indicate that there will be soon.

The New Shepard rocket lifted off at 12:49 PM ET from Van Horn in Texas, United States. After successful take-off, rose approximately 100 kilometers into the atmosphere. This is when the capsule undocked and the rocket returned to Earth’s surface to land on its feet and be reused.

What about the capsule? He had a special mannequin inside him to monitor the conditions in which a human would be inside the capsule. Since disengagement he experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before falling back to the ground. For the landing the capsule deployed three huge parachutes that slowed its landing before making landfall again in Texas.

Ready to send astronauts into space

Mission NS-15, which is the name given to this test, has been “a verification step for the vehicle and the operations before flying astronauts”, according to Blue Origin. The company even performed pre-takeoff procedures with astronauts, such as entering the capsule and testing the communications system. Of course, they left the capsule about 15 minutes before takeoff.

Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company has not wanted to indicate when they will make the first flight with humans. Nevertheless, they ensure that the manned flight will arrive soon. The company was founded in 2000 and after two decades of progress they are about to make the first manned flight. There is no rush either.

In the meantime, SpaceX, its main competitor, has already transported astronauts to space and works closely with NASA to use its Crew Dragon capsule as a transportation vehicle to the International Space Station. Blue Origin has its eyes on the Moon, it remains to be seen if it arrives before SpaceX or not.

Via | CNBC