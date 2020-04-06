Airspeeder is a budding category that aims to revolutionize competition

Participating teams would receive a drone developed by the organization

It would fly 4 meters high and reach 200 km / hour

It’s time to get excited about a new category that promises 21st century careers. And we say that it promises them because at the moment it is just a project under construction. This is Airspeeder, a manned drone competition that evokes the spirit of the golden age pioneers of the Grand Prix to accelerate the development of new forms of mobility.

The idea is ambitious: piloted drone races with a top speed of over 200 km / h and interchangeable batteries that could be replaced with a simple pit pass. A test laboratory to experiment at a time when new forms of urban transport are in full swing.

We are talking about a drone 4.0 meters wide by 3.4 meters high and 1.0 meters high. It would have four motors of 24 kilowatts each, which would mean a combined power of 128 horsepower. It would weigh only 250 kilos and would fly about four meters high. Its battery would have a autonomy of 15 minutes, but it could be easily replaced with a pit pass.

Of course, there are also reasons for skepticism. One is the coronavirus crisis, which will threaten the economic viability of the project. Another is the possibility that the creative genius of the promoters goes beyond the real needs of the companies. And another is danger, because it is easy to imagine what can happen to a human body in the event of such an accident.

But at this stage it is convenient, ironically, to let your imagination run wild. The company behind this initiative, Alauda, ​​has said it has successfully completed a round of financing. The goal is to begin manned testing as soon as Australia lifts the Covid-19 restrictions. The first races would be scheduled for the end of this year.

The philosophy of the category is based on Formula E, in the sense that the participants would receive a ‘car’ as standard and would only have to develop a few components to compete. A much cheaper and more sustainable approach than Formula 1, where teams undertake multi-million dollar investments to create new single-seaters every season.

“Sport motivated the progress of the automobile and aircraft in the last century,” said the person in charge of the company, Matt Person. “The Formula 1 races of the early 20th century had a pioneering spirit that we recover today to quickly accelerate progress.”

Pay attention.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.