Mannarino and Halys say goodbye to Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

The Monegasque tennis player Hugo Nys, number 55 of the ATP and the German player Tim Puetz, number 38 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 in one hour and forty-eight minutes to the French players Adrian mannarino Y Quentin halys, number 155 of the ATP and, number 177 of the ATP respectively. After this result, Nys and Puetz get the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their opponents’ service twice, achieved 54% in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 66% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they never managed to break the serve, their effectiveness was 68%, they made 4 double faults and they achieved 59% of the service points.

During the round of 32 Nys and Puetz will play against the winners of the match in which they will face Rajeev ram Y Joe salisbury against Salvatore caruso Y Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is celebrated on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. Likewise, it takes place between May 30 and June 12 in