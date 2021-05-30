‘Mank’, Best Foreign Film according to the critics

Fotogramas de Plata 2020: We already have finalists!

Project long massaged by the director, with a script written by his father (Jack Fincher) before he died and a monumental Gary Oldman composing a cynical Herman Mankiewicz, the Spanish critics compensate for the absence at the Oscars (two awards under ten nominations) to this Netflix production in the year that radically changed the way you see movies. ‘Mank’As before with ‘Roma’, which also won our annual top, it rises 9 votes ahead of the fast-paced thriller Diamonds in the Rough, by the Safdie brothers (‘Good Time’, 2017), to the greater glory of a tremendous Adam Sandler .

These are the results of the votes of critics summoned by FOTOGRAMAS * to choose the Best Foreign Film of the year:

Mank by David Fincher. 75 votes

Diamonds in the Rough, by Ben and Joshua Safdie. 67 votes

Martin Eden, by Pietro Marcello. 46 votes

1919 by Sam Mendes. 42 votes

Never, almost never, sometimes, always, by Eliza Hittman. 40 votes

Corpus Christie, by Jan Komasa. 32 votes

Under the Skin, by Jonathan Glazer. 30 votes

Beginning by Dea Kulumbegashvili. 29 votes

Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell. 29 votes

I’m thinking of quitting, by Charlie Kaufman. 27 votes

The Chicago 7 Trial, by Aaron Sorkin. 23 votes

The father, by Florian Zeller. 22 votes

Vitalina Varela, by Pedro Costa. 21 votes

The lighthouse, by Robert Eggers. 20 votes

The Officer and the Spy, by Roman Polanski. 18 votes

Ema, by Pablo Larraín. 16 votes

I was at home, but … by Angela Schanelec. 14 votes

Soul by Pete Docter and KempPowers. 14 votes

Tenet by Christopher Nolan. 14 votes

Hidden Life, by Terrence Malick. 13 votes

The flower, by Mariano Llinás. 12 votes

Saint Maud by Rose Glass. 10 votes

Diao Yinan’s Wild Goose Lake 8 votes

The famous invasion of bears in Sicily, by Lorenzo Mattotti. 8 votes

Synonyms, by Nadav Lapid. 8 votes

The King of the Neighborhood, by Judd Apatow. 8 votes

On the Rocks by Sofia Coppola. 8 votes

For Sama, from Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts. 8 votes

TheSouvenir by Joanna Hogg. 8 votes

An Extraordinary Friend, from Marielle Heller. 8 votes

* The 58 critics have voted his five films, national and foreign, in order of preference (from 5 to 1 points). Only those that have obtained, at least, 5 points appear in the lists on these pages

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io