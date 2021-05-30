‘Mank’, Best Foreign Film according to the critics

Fotogramas de Plata 2020: We already have finalists!
Project long massaged by the director, with a script written by his father (Jack Fincher) before he died and a monumental Gary Oldman composing a cynical Herman Mankiewicz, the Spanish critics compensate for the absence at the Oscars (two awards under ten nominations) to this Netflix production in the year that radically changed the way you see movies. ‘Mank’As before with ‘Roma’, which also won our annual top, it rises 9 votes ahead of the fast-paced thriller Diamonds in the Rough, by the Safdie brothers (‘Good Time’, 2017), to the greater glory of a tremendous Adam Sandler .
These are the results of the votes of critics summoned by FOTOGRAMAS * to choose the Best Foreign Film of the year:
Mank by David Fincher. 75 votes
Diamonds in the Rough, by Ben and Joshua Safdie. 67 votes
Martin Eden, by Pietro Marcello. 46 votes
1919 by Sam Mendes. 42 votes
Never, almost never, sometimes, always, by Eliza Hittman. 40 votes
Corpus Christie, by Jan Komasa. 32 votes
Under the Skin, by Jonathan Glazer. 30 votes
Beginning by Dea Kulumbegashvili. 29 votes
Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell. 29 votes
I’m thinking of quitting, by Charlie Kaufman. 27 votes
The Chicago 7 Trial, by Aaron Sorkin. 23 votes
The father, by Florian Zeller. 22 votes
Vitalina Varela, by Pedro Costa. 21 votes
The lighthouse, by Robert Eggers. 20 votes
The Officer and the Spy, by Roman Polanski. 18 votes
Ema, by Pablo Larraín. 16 votes
I was at home, but … by Angela Schanelec. 14 votes
Soul by Pete Docter and KempPowers. 14 votes
Tenet by Christopher Nolan. 14 votes
Hidden Life, by Terrence Malick. 13 votes
The flower, by Mariano Llinás. 12 votes
Saint Maud by Rose Glass. 10 votes
Diao Yinan’s Wild Goose Lake 8 votes
The famous invasion of bears in Sicily, by Lorenzo Mattotti. 8 votes
Synonyms, by Nadav Lapid. 8 votes
The King of the Neighborhood, by Judd Apatow. 8 votes
On the Rocks by Sofia Coppola. 8 votes
For Sama, from Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts. 8 votes
TheSouvenir by Joanna Hogg. 8 votes
An Extraordinary Friend, from Marielle Heller. 8 votes
* The 58 critics have voted his five films, national and foreign, in order of preference (from 5 to 1 points). Only those that have obtained, at least, 5 points appear in the lists on these pages
