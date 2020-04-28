Majaro 20.0 Lysia has been officially released. The new edition of the Linux distribution is loaded with important innovations that undoubtedly enrich the user experience, and continues to be one of the best Arch based distros out there.

Available in multiple editions with different desktop environments (Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Gnome), Manjaro Lysia stands out for bringing us support for Snap and Flatpak directly from the Pamac package manager user interface, or from the terminal default.

New theme, new kernel, new file system

Installing Snap Packages from Pamac

Manjaro 20 introduces for the first time ZFS file system support, available in the Architect flavor that lets you configure every detail of the distro to make a custom installation.

The system has updated to Linux kernel version 5.6, which means that Manjaro also integrates the VPN Wireguard, it brings us better hardware support for thunderbolt, Nvidia, and USB4 devices.

Manjaro 20 with KDE

Manjaro’s default theme has changed and now they use Matcha in its main edition, which is the one used by Xfce, an environment that has been updated to version 4.14 to offer a more polished experience in general.

KDE edition updated to Plasma 5.18 And it’s included with the new Breath2 themes in light and dark versions, along with all the aesthetic and performance innovations of upgrading to the new version of the desktop environment.

Manjaro 20 with GNOME

The Gnome edition is based on version 3.36, just like with the newly released Ubuntu 20.04. This brings us visual updates, dynamic wallpapers that change according to the time of day, login improvements and extension management.

