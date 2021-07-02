Manipulate liquid crystals to obtain fabrics that are more durable, permeable or with other characteristics

The results of an investigation, based on the manipulation of liquid crystals, open the door to the development of plastics and fabrics for clothing endowed with characteristics such as greater durability, permeability, lightness or a combination of some of these properties.

This scientific advance has been led by researchers from the Department of Physics of the Faculty of Physical Sciences and Mathematics of the University of Chile and the Millennium Institute for Research in Optics MIRO, Chile.

Shirts that allow stains in the underarm area, mega-resistant but at the same time ultra-light garments and completely waterproof clothing, are some of the items that could benefit from this new technology.

“We work with liquid crystals, the same ones that are on the screens of cell phones and high-end televisions. What few people know is that they are the essential base to form polymers, a type of plastics, the same ones that make up many of the fabrics of the clothes that we use every day “, explains Gregorio González, PhD student in Physics mention at the University of Chile.

“Our work proved that liquid crystals, when they undergo a transition to a conventional liquid, are capable of generating very special shapes that we call fingers (until before our experiment these only formed with changes in temperature). These shapes appear after launching this solution – where we add colorants – a ray of light. This caused these structures to grow in the glass, with a relevant texture and where we could control the quantity and size of it “, adds Gregorio González.

The study opens the door to the development of materials that could be endowed with characteristics such as greater durability, permeability, lightness or a combination of them. (Image: University of Chile / FCFM / MIRO)

“The phenomenon is much more than an intellectual delicacy. We are facing a challenging situation that opens a window of possibilities; we are talking about controlling and managing the properties of these polymers (plastics), being able to provide them with various characteristics”, highlights Marcel Clerc, academic of the Department of Physics of the Faculty of Physical Sciences and Mathematics (FCFM) of the University of Chile and deputy director of the Millennium Institute for Research in Optics MIRO.

Liquid crystals with colorants are well known and have been studied since the 1980s to control the properties of light. However, most of these studies never focused on investigating the forms that these materials take when they interact with light. “Our team has been a pioneer in the study of the forms that liquid crystals acquire when interacting with light, so much so that with this work we achieved the first observation -in history- of guided growth of fingers in liquid crystals by light “, indicates González.

Some fabrics such as nylon (which many jackets and other clothing are made of) or Kevlar (which is what bulletproof vests are made of) grow from liquid crystal. In this sense, Marcel Clerc states that “if we develop new ways to grow these plastics, these and other fabrics could be endowed with characteristics such as greater durability, permeability, lightness or a combination of several of them. This is just starting, we hope to move forward scientifically and who knows … if the haute couture industry becomes interested in these advances, we will not only have created something spectacular, but also completely fashionable. “

The results, published in the academic journal Physical Review Research of the American Physical Society (APS), are the product of a systematic study that began in 2014 by the LAFER Laboratory of the Department of Physics FCFM of the University of Chile. This research, in particular, was developed by means of the polarized light microscopy technique using green laser light with a power of 2W. (Source: University of Chile)