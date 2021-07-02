Manipulate DNA in space

DNA damage sustained by an organism can occur during normal biological processes or as a result of environmental causes, such as ultraviolet light. In humans and other animals, damaged DNA can lead to cancer. Fortunately, cells have different natural strategies to repair damaged DNA. Astronauts traveling outside of Earth’s protective atmosphere face an increased risk of DNA damage from ionizing radiation permeating space. For this reason, it can be especially important to know what specific DNA repair strategies the body employs in space. Previous research suggests that a microgravity environment can influence which strategy is selected by the body, raising concerns that repair is not adequate. Until now, various technological and security hurdles have limited research on this issue.

Now, a team that includes, among others, Sarah Stahl-Rommel, of the American company JES Tech, and G. Guy Bushkin, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, has developed a new method to study the repair of DNA in yeast cells that can be used entirely in space. The technique uses CRISPR / Cas9 genome editing technology to create precise damage to DNA strands so that DNA repair mechanisms can be seen in action in greater detail than if non-specific damage from radiation or other causes occurred. . The method focuses on a particularly damaging type of damage, known as double chain breaking.

The feasibility of the novel method has already been successfully demonstrated in yeast cells aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The research team is confident that the technique will now allow for extensive research on DNA repair in space.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch working on DNA sample sequencing. (Photo: NASA)

This study marks the first time that genome editing with CRISPR / Cas9 has been carried out successfully in space, as well as the first time in space that living cells have been successfully transformed (incorporation of genetic material from outside the body).

The results of the study have been made public through the academic journal PLoS ONE. The reference of the work is the following: Stahl-Rommel S, Li D, Sung M, Li R, Vijayakumar A, Atabay KD, et al. (2021) A CRISPR-based assay for the study of eukaryotic DNA repair onboard the International Space Station. PLoS ONE 16 (6): e0253403. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)