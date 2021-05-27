Manila leads a day with a bullish majority in Southeast Asia

Bangkok, May 27 (EFE) .- The Manila stock market led the increases in the stock markets of Southeast Asia on Thursday in a day in which almost all markets maintained their upward trend this week, with the exception of Ho Chi Minh. .

The Philippine stock market rose more than 5 percent, while the Vietnamese stock market in the former Saigon lost one percentage point, at a time when the authorities were unable to contain the latest outbreak of coronavirus.

The Singapore stock market rose 18.73 points, or 0.60 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,164.82 units.

The Kuala Lumpur stock market advanced 16.08 points, 1.02 percent, and the selective KLCI finished at 1,593.90 units.

In Indonesia, Jakarta added 25.99 integers, 0.45 percent, and the JCI index finished with 5,841.83 units.

The Bangkok stock market gained 14.38 points, 0.92 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,582.96 units.

The Manila Stock Exchange rose 323.90 integers, 5.11 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,665.14 points.

In Vietnam, the VN index of the Ho Chi Minh stock (the former Saigon) closed at 1,303.57 units after losing 13.13 integers or 1 percent.

