A group of more than 1,600 Brazilian personalities from different sectors of society signed this Saturday, 30, a manifesto called “Somos #Juntos”. The text endorsed by artists, academics and political leaders advocates the defense of “life, freedom and democracy” and asks the government “to exercise their role with dignity and dignity in the face of the devastating health, political and economic crisis that is going through the country.”

Among the signatories are representatives from different sides of the political spectrum, such as ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and the governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PCdoB). They also subscribe to the parliamentary manifesto as Marcelo Freixo (PSOL), Tábata Amaral (PDT) and Marcelo Calero (Citizenship). Other personalities include TV presenter Luciano Huck, doctor Drauzio Varella, archbishop of São Paulo, Dom Odilo Scherer, actress Fernanda Montenegro and youtuber Felipe Neto. The manifest was published on the pages in this Saturday’s print edition of newspapers, including the Estadão.

“As happened in the Diretas Já movement, it is time to put aside old disputes in search of the common good”, says the text. “Left, center and right united to defend law, order, politics, ethics, families, voting, science, truth, respect and appreciation of diversity, freedom of the press, the importance of art , the preservation of the environment and responsibility in the economy “.

One of the group’s organizers, writer Antonio Prata explains that different artists got together in the face of being in a “storm in a punctured boat”. According to him, the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the deterioration in the country’s political situation motivated the union between people who tend to be on opposite sides of the public debate.

Prata quotes a speech by one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s sons, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), who stated that “it is no longer an opinion of if, but of when” there will be “a moment of rupture” as one of the factors determinants to motivate joint action. “People came not on our merit, but on the government’s demerit,” said the writer.

Former Education Minister Renato Janine Ribeiro said he signed the manifesto in defense of democratic institutions. “Brazilian democracy is at serious risk,” he said. “Even some people who defended Bolsonaro signed. At that time we must forget the past and think about the future”.

Another signatory, environmentalist Carlos Rittl, from the Climate Observatory, said he hoped other people would join the movement. The website “Somos #Juntos” reports that another 20 thousand people signed the text. “The intention is to unite voices and demonstrate that, in addition to the existing polarization, there is an immense majority of society that wants respect for democracy, through dialogue”.

Antonio Prata says that the group still plans to do other actions and thinks about the next steps. One of the ideas is to have a big festival for democracy, inspired by Live Aid. “We want to talk to people outside the bubble and open the range of coalitions,” he said.

Enough

A group of lawyers and lawyers also launched the “Basta” manifesto against Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on institutions. The document states that the president makes his routine a recurring attack on the Powers of the Republic. “It attacks in any way the constitutional powers of the Federation units, all committed to saving lives. It breaks laws and judicial decisions on a daily basis because, after all, it is called the Constitution itself.”

Among more than 600 names that sign the document are diplomat Celso Lafer, OAB president Felipe Santa Cruz and jurist Miguel Reale Júnior, one of the authors of Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment request. The document says that it is time to put an end to what he called the “night of terror that is intended to cover this country.” We will not fail. And we are sure that the Powers of the Republic will not be absent. “

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.