Manicure done by a robot, the new service that sweeps in the US

. videos

The US and Canada examine the Mexican labor reform after a year of the T-MEC

Mexico City, Jul 7 . .- Mexico showed the Commerce Ministers of the United States and Canada on Wednesday the progress of the Mexican labor reform on the first anniversary of the new North American free trade agreement (T-MEC). ), which imposed freedom of association within Mexican companies. “It is an accompaniment, it is not a surveillance. We are adults and we share the path for the benefit of workers, union democracy and companies,” the Mexican Secretary for the Economy, Tatiana Cloutier, clarified in a joint press conference. On July 1, the first anniversary of the entry into force of the T-MEC, which replaced NAFTA in 1994, was celebrated and to celebrate the anniversary, the United States Foreign Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, and the Canadian Minister for International Trade, Mary Ng. IMPLEMENTING FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION Together with their Mexican counterpart, they met in Mexico City with entrepreneurs, the country’s main employers, representatives of the agricultural sector, and visited the Federal Center for Labor Conciliation to meet with labor judges. According to Clouthier, the United States and Canada provide “support” to Mexico for “a correct, rapid and expeditious implementation” of the Mexican labor reform of 2019, which established the free and secret vote of union representatives. This was one of the main demands of the American Democratic Party, which for months paralyzed the approval of the T-MEC. In fact, in her visit to Mexico a month ago, US Vice President Kamala Harris, who as a senator opposed the treaty, promised technical assistance of 110 million euros ($ 130 million) to implement labor legislation. The current trade representative of the United States recalled that she participated in the negotiation of the T-MEC and that “a better agreement” than NAFTA was achieved because labor, environmental, intellectual property and drug issues were included. “We have to fulfill the promises we made, for example a policy centered on the worker and the union, which is something very important of the agreement we are working on,” said Tai. ADDRESS LABOR DISPUTES In this sense, several unions in the United States filed in May the first labor complaint in Mexico under the new trade agreement in which they criticized the denial of independent union representation to some workers at the Tridonex automotive plant in the border city from Matamoros, in the state of Tamaulipas. They also asked to review similar labor disputes at the General Motors (GM) plant in Silao, in the central state of Guanajuato. Tai explained that the T-MEC’s ​​dispute mechanisms are “very fast” and that they are working “intensely” to address these conflicts and “reinforce the Mexican labor reform.” “I want to recognize the Government of Mexico for identifying irregularities in the union vote of this plant from the beginning,” said the American. Asked about the energy policy of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which prioritizes state companies to the detriment of private and foreign public investment, Tai replied that none of the three ministers are “shy” and that they do not hesitate to express their “concerns “. “I have been a commercial lawyer for 20 years and the number one rule is not to ignore a violation, and as commercial representatives, less,” she said. To address the energy issue, the Canadian minister announced that on Thursday she will meet with the Mexican Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle. “We will continue to work on this matter,” Ng explained. AN INCLUSIVE RECOVERY The T-MEC, which encompasses a trade flow of more than 1.2 trillion dollars, was approved after thorny negotiations that began after then-US President Donald Trump threatened to suppress NAFTA. But the covid-19 pandemic, which impacted the economy and caused border closures, clouded its launch a year ago. For this reason, the Canadian minister emphasized that the treaty must serve to “create inclusive opportunities for all members of society” after the pandemic. The Mexican secretary took his gauntlet and promised to seek mechanisms “to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises headed by women and groups that have been left behind, such as indigenous people.” .