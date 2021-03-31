Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue Amid Rental Conflict

(Bloomberg) – Not long ago, major fashion brands were willing to pay increasingly high rents to have a store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Now, the world famous commercial area has become a battleground between landlords and tenants looking for a way out of expensive leases.

It is a side effect of the pandemic that has plagued New York for more than a year. The foreign tourists who gave life to Fifth Avenue before the quarantines have disappeared. That’s why, in large part, it’s office workers who may have stopped at a store as they hurried down the avenue. Enclosed spaces and “For Rent” signs are multiplying.

The few merchants looking to sign new leases demand big discounts. Some who have been there all along, like the National Basketball Association (NBA), Valentino and Marc Fisher, are embroiled in legal battles with landlords for unpaid rent.

Along a roughly 20-block stretch of Fifth Avenue, the handful of homeowners involved in legal disputes are owed about $ 200 million. If those tenants leave, it would mean more vacancies in a space that was beginning to struggle even before the pandemic.

“The numbers are high,” said Tom Mullaney, managing director of the Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. brokerage. “If some of the tenants are in financial stress and lose, it will be very difficult. On the contrary, if some of the owners are over-leveraged and have cash flow problems, it can also be traumatic for them. “

Recovery

Since last March, struggling retailers in the United States have lost billions in rental payments, citing lost sales due to social distancing rules and other restrictions from the pandemic. While many companies have reopened stores or struck a deal with owners, some giant Fifth Avenue deals remain stalled, indicating further obstacles to the famous street’s recovery.

The stakes are high for New York City, where commercial real estate has taken a hit in the last year. Empty storefronts erode the street’s appeal for the eventual return of tourists, about two-thirds of whom disappeared in 2020, according to NYC & Co., the city’s marketing organization.

The NBA has kept its three-story store at 545 Fifth Ave. closed, even as neighboring spaces gradually reopened. The basketball league has racked up more than $ 8 million in late payments, according to Ed Klein, the attorney for the Moinian Group owner.

